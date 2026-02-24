Public outcry prompts Masontown council to back off plans to switch police officer to part time

Public outcry prompted leadership in a Fayette County community to back off plans to switch one full-time police officer to a part-time role.

After the Masontown Borough Council initially voted in early January to lay off the police department, the council reversed its decision and voted to reinstate the officers. The police department employs two full-time officers and four part-time officers.

On Tuesday, Masontown Borough Police Chief Timothy O'Barto said the council was considering changing one of the full-time positions to a part-time role, shocking residents that the police department was back on the agenda for a meeting.

Tuesday's development was the latest in a saga involving the council and police. Following the vote to disband the public, Fayette County Mike Aubele sent a letter threatening violations of the Sunshine Act. He said neither his office nor the Pennsylvania State Police was notified that the borough intended to take the action, saying it was not on the agenda and should not have been voted on.

The public outcry caused the council to reverse the decision, but then discussions began about cutting officers' hours.

John Stoffa, borough council president, told residents on Tuesday that this all came about because there was no police contract, as it expired Dec. 31. In the end, the council came to a resolution on a police contract and backed off plans to change any positions.

The contract is now being written up to be signed.