Third grade New Kensington class uses Valentine's Day to spread the love and learn about the world

Elizabeth Kendall's third-grade class at Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic School in New Kensington has a unique Valentine's Day project that incorporates social media, geography, and math and has become an exciting activity for everyone.

It's called "Hearts Around the World," where the students receive Valentine's Day cards from all 50 U.S. states and countries around the world. The school posted about the program on their social media platforms, and Kendall sent a letter home with students to explain the project, and a flyer to help get parents involved.

The parents then sent the flyer out to friends and family nationwide to help the students achieve their goals.

"This is our second year doing it," Kendall said. "I feel like it just keeps getting bigger and bigger."

After receiving the cards, the students post them all on the wall in the hallway across from their classroom. Then they tabulate the total number received from each state and country. That data will then be charted on a bar graph once it's finished being collected.

"The fact that people are taking some time to let the children know that their requests for cards were important enough for them to send something to us, I think that says a lot," said principal Cathy Collett. "I think that's one of the things that the world needs is people who have and can take the time in their day just to do something kind for someone else and let them know that they're thought of and they're important."

"The whole project itself has been wonderful," said Kendall. "The kids come in every day and they're just so excited to see what cards we're going to open, even if they're from the same state that we're getting. It's just to see all that love from all the different states and countries."

At the last tally, they received greetings from all but three states – Alaska, Rhode Island, and Vermont – and eight countries: Canada, England, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Sweden, and Switzerland. Kendall says she hopes to get the remaining three states to make it consecutive years of collecting all 50. The state with the most responses so far has been Florida.

The students say they have enjoyed learning new things about states across the country and different nations around the world.

"I learned that New Zealand was actually a country and not part of Australia," says third grader Nicholas Yohe. When asked if he wanted to visit New Zealand, he said, "Maybe someday."

Kendall said parents have been incredibly supportive of the project, and it's something she hopes to continue to do for years to come.

I think that's what encourages the adults," Collett said. "Just doing things that are innovative and different and bring some joy and excitement to the day. You need to know your reading, you need to know your English, you need to know your math, and this is something that just puts a spark in the day."

"I would tell her thank you for giving me this opportunity," said third grader Sicilia Santucci about this project and her teacher. "And you are very nice to me."