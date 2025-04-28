Watch CBS News
Martinelli's recalls 170,000 apple juice bottles over risk of toxic substance from fungi

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
/ CBS News

Martinelli's is recalling more than 170,000 apple juice bottles because their contents may be contaminated by patulin, a toxic substance produced by some fungi. 

The recall covers round glass 10-ounce bottles with white metal screw-top lids that were distributed in 28 states, from Alabama to Wisconsin, according to the FDA recall notice. S. Martinelli & Co., the Watsonville, California, beverage company that makes the drink, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recall is listed as Class II, which under FDA guidelines signals that a product may "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Patulin is a mycotoxin that's produced by a number of fungal species and is usually associated with foods infected by those fungi, including apples, according to the peer-reviewed journal Toxicon. Its side effects can include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the journal Frontiers in Science notes.

Below are the states where the Martinelli's juice bottles were distributed:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Mississppi
  • North Carolina
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin 

The bottles have a "best by" date of December 5, 2026, and a UPC code of: 0 41244 04102 2.

