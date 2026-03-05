Pittsburgh-area auto shop accused of fraudulently inspecting over 100 cars

An investigation into fraudulent vehicle inspections has led to dozens of charges against a Pittsburgh-area auto shop owner and his mechanic, police said.

According to a public information release report from Pennsylvania State Police, 58-year-old Kenneth Anderson, of Gibsonia, the owner of Irvine Alignment on Northgate Drive in Marshall Township, is facing 161 counts of tampering with public records and information. His mechanic, 63-year-old Bryan Nicklas, of Evans City, is facing 60 counts of the same charge.

Police said Irvine Alignment did 161 fraudulent inspections last year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 24. Investigators said the inspections were done for Keith Smith, the owner of Oilogoy, who has been charged by Cranberry police for deceptive and fraudulent business practices.

State police said Smith charged his customers for repairs on vehicles that he had never actually fixed. Irvine Alignment then passed "a lot" of these vehicles for inspection without inspecting them, troopers said.

Anderson is also being charged with 267 summary violations for inspection station violations, police said, and Nicklas is being charged with 60 summary counts of failing to inspect the vehicles Smith brought to him.