Late-night fire at home construction site in Pittsburgh neighborhood being investigated as arson

A fire at a three-story home that was under construction is being investigated as arson, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

On Friday night around 11:30, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire responded to a one-alarm fire in the 3200 block of Rothpletz Street in Marshall-Shadeland.

Once they arrived, they observed heavy flames coming from both the second and third floors of the home.

Ultimately, the home became fully engulfed in flames, but firefighters were able to extinguish it.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, but one firefighter had to be taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing. They are in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

As the fire investigation unit looked into the scene, they determined that the fire was intentionally set, and it is now being investigated as arson.