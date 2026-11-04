Voters overwhelmingly approve plan to merge Mars Borough and Adams Township

Voters in both Mars Borough and Adams Township overwhelmingly approved a plan to merge the two communities, paving the way for the creation of Mars Township. Leaders said the merger will bring expanded services, lower taxes, and new opportunities for growth.

"It's a great day to be a Marshian," said Russ Ford, chairman of the Adams Township Board.

Ford, along with the president of Mars Borough Council, Mike Fleming, and other supervisors, has been working for a year to come up with a plan to benefit both communities.

For the merger to happen, it required voters in both municipalities to approve it by a majority. According to local leaders, nearly 72% of voters supported the plan combined. A large part of it stemmed from plans to expand or rebuild the Mars area public library. It has been a shared resource for both communities for years, but Mars wanted to keep it within the borough, and asking Adams Township taxpayers to help was not feasible.

The merger is expected to address one of Mars Borough's biggest challenges, limited space for growth and missing out on opportunities. Borough leaders say combining with Adams Township will give residents access to additional resources, lower the tax rate, and improve opportunities to secure more grant funding.

Plans for the merged communities include expanding full-time staffing in departments such as public works, parks and recreation, and code and zoning. Leaders also say residents can expect 24/7 police coverage.

"I think it'll help the businesses. It'll help the residents, and I think the energy level is going to grow from here," said Mike Fleming, president of Mars Borough Council.

"I think it's a good idea for the borough and Adams, for both of us," said Mike Macri of Macri Floral.

Adams Township leaders say their residents will also benefit from gaining additional municipal buildings and properties, more police and public works equipment, and the ability to expand staffing. Leaders emphasized that no current employees are expected to lose their jobs because of the merger.

Ford said one of the biggest advantages for Adams Township will be gaining a downtown district.

"The most important thing to me is we're going to pick up a downtown corridor that we have not had in the past, and I find that to be huge and an important aspect coming with this," said Ford.

The merger is scheduled to take effect January 1, 2028. Officials say much of the groundwork is already underway, and they hope by then it'll be as simple as formally making the name change to Mars Township.