Maroon 5 bringing new tour to PPG Paints Arena

Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 has announced a new tour to go along with a brand-new album, which is set to release later this summer.

The band's eighth studio album, "Love Is Like," is scheduled for release on Aug. 15.

The tour, a 23-date arena run, will kick off this fall and make a stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Nov. 14, 2025. Claire Rosinkranz will serve as support on all tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will continue throughout the week before going on sale to the general public on Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m.

"I feel like we've gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career," Adam Levine said.

More information on tickets and tour dates can be found here.