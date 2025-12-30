Watch CBS News
Mark Byers named the new executive director of the PIAA

Mike Darnay
Mark Byers has been named the new executive director of Pennsylvania's high school athletics governing body. 

Byers, who has been with the PIAA for over 25 years, will take over as executive director on January 1, replacing Bob Lombardi, who announced his retirement plans earlier this year. 

Prior to his existing role with the PIAA as chief operating officer, Byers was brought onto the organization's staff as an assistant executive director in 1999. 

"On behalf of the entire PIAA Board of Directors, we are delighted to have Mark step into the role of executive director", said Frank Majikes, PIAA Board President. "His knowledge and tenure at the association will help continue to bring the best for student athletes in Pennsylvania."  

During his tenure as chief operating officer, Byers helped girls' wrestling and girls' flag football become official sports for Pennsylvania student athletes along with serving as the tournament director for golf, cross country, soccer, wrestling, basketball, track and field, and baseball championships.

Pennsylvania has the fourth highest amount of student athletes in the country.

