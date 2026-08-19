Missing woman found dead in pond in Ohio, officials say

A missing woman in Ohio was found dead in a pond, authorities said.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 63-year-old Marianne R. Saxton was found dead on Tuesday around 10 p.m. in Zanesfield.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the 7000 block of Ohio State Route 559 for reports of a missing woman. At the scene, investigators searched a pond on the property and found the missing woman's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Deputies are continuing their investigation into the incident," the Logan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

It was not immediately clear how long the woman had been missing, as no additional details were released by law enforcement. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not released.