Residents at apartment building in Pittsburgh without air conditioning during heat wave

During a week that is one of the hottest of the year historically, as temperatures near triple digits, staying cool and dry is a struggle under normal circumstances.

But for the residents of the Marian Plaza Apartments in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood, it's been seven days of discomfort and frustration, as they do not have air conditioning.

"I do nothing," resident Sharon Poslik said on Thursday. "All my lights are shut off. I bought blackout curtains. We have blinds for our windows, but that doesn't keep the sun out."

Poslik, who also has a Yorkshire Terrier in her apartment, said she has to douse her dog in cold water and put ice in her water bowl to keep the animal from overheating.

KDKA-TV spoke with several residents on Thursday who cited a list of grievances with the management, including a lack of general upkeep of the grounds, pest control issues and broken furniture not being fixed. This latest issue is just the tipping point for the approximately 50-unit complex.

"They're mad," said Poslik. "They're mad about everything; about the maintenance not getting stuff done, or the grass not being cut."

A building employee told KDKA-TV that they identified two faulty compressors in the building that need to be replaced. They are on order, but there's no estimated arrival date or timetable for when they could be installed.

"Yesterday, they just handed out fans," said resident Lavonne Williams, who said she moved into the building five months ago. "It doesn't fix everything. I'm grateful for the fan, but that's just moving the heat around."

It has become a health issue and even a safety issue for some residents. One woman who lives on the first floor said she left her window open to get some ventilation until someone from the street came through the window.

Williams said safety has become a concern inside and outside the units. She shared a story of her 83-year-old aunt, who she said suffocated in her own home two months ago from a lack of cooler air to breathe.

"I'm scared," said Williams. "And I'm not just fearful for myself."

The tenants are frustrated that while they pay rent, they don't receive the amenities they expected, and it's reached a tipping point throughout the building.

"Get the air fixed," said Poslik. "Get somebody here that we can see actually working on the air."