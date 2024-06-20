Marc Fogel's mother sues U.S. government to have her son designated as 'wrongfully detained'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Marc Fogel's mother is suing the U.S. government in an effort to get her son home from Russia.

The Butler County native was taken into custody at a Russian airport three years ago for having medical marijuana and was later sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Marc Fogel is being held in a Russian prison after he was taken into custody three years ago for having medical marijuana.He was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison. Provided

His mother, Malphine Fogel, has now filed a lawsuit against the Department of State as well as Secretary Antony Blinken.

She compares her son's situation to that of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was freed from a Russian prison thanks to a release deal negotiated by U.S. officials.

Fogel says she's been given no explanation as to why her son has not been declared 'wrongfully detained' despite the similarities in their cases.

She says that designation would entitle her to more information about her son.