Marc-Andre Fleury re-signs with Minnesota Wild, inks 2-year, $7M deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Anyone in Pittsburgh hoping for a reunion between the Penguins and Marc-Andre Fleury will have to keep hoping.

The 37-year-old netminder was set to become a free agent but has re-signed with the Minnesota Wild on a two-year deal.

The Flower is staying in Minnesota!



The @mnwild have signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/kDWHU27UcH — NHL (@NHL) July 7, 2022

Fleury's deal with the Wild is worth $7 million, with an annual average value and cap hit of $3.5 million per year.

Fans of Fleury and the Penguins alike were optimistic that a reunion with the Penguins could be in the cards, but that was ruled out earlier this week when Casey DeSmith re-signed with the team earlier this week.

DeSmith signed a 2-year deal worth $1.8 million per year, approximately half the cost of Fleury's new deal.

Does this mean that Fleury couldn't or won't make his way back to Pittsburgh before the end of his career?

In sports, you can never say never.