Steakhouse in Ohio among nation's best restaurants for fine dining

An eatery in Ohio was named one of the 19 best restaurants in the United States for fine dining.

Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar in Cleveland was included on TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards list of the 19 best fine dining restaurants in the United States. The steakhouse came in at No. 13. According to TripAdvisor, fewer than 1% of its 8 million listings earn a Best of the Best title.

TripAdvisor highlighted the restaurant's unique design, saying there is a reason it looks "so old money."

"It sits inside a historic bank building complete with columns and coffered ceilings," TripAdvisor's write-up said. "Lean into it and order a lobster or something from the raw bar. The cocktails are also worth it. Or ask the staff to make suggestions. They won't steer you wrong."

The restaurant acknowledged the accolade in an Instagram post, thanking its customers and saying the honor "belongs to you."

"Every review begins at our front door, carries through the evening, and ends with a guest kind enough to put it into words," the post said.

"To everyone who has celebrated a milestone with us, shared a bottle across the table, or simply trusted us with a Tuesday night, thank you," the post added.

Its menu features a variety of steak, seafood, and sushi options, a dessert menu that features a red velvet gold bar and an expansive beverage list that includes a craft water menu and classic cocktails. Marble Room is open 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The steakhouse is the latest restaurant in Ohio to receive recognition. Mezcla in Columbus landed on "Yelp's Best New Restaurants of 2026" list, and four spots in the Buckeye State were included on OpenTable's list of the best brunch spots in America.