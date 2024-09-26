Map shows where the leaves are starting to change across Western Pennsylvania

The best time to see Pennsylvania's fall foliage

The best time to see Pennsylvania's fall foliage

The best time to see Pennsylvania's fall foliage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania's first fall foliage report of the season dropped on Thursday, showing that the leaves are starting to change across the Pittsburgh area.

The best fall colors usually arrive in Western Pennsylvania in mid to late October, but the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says leaf peepers can expect a vibrant autumn season that comes earlier than normal this year.

"After several periods of dryness during the growing season, much-needed summer/early fall rains helped stave off leaves dropping, keeping forest canopies green. Cold nights, coupled with prevailing dry conditions during late August and early September stimulated noticeable color changes throughout Penn's Woods," the DCNR said.

Except for Somerset County, all of the counties around the Pittsburgh area are marked a light green on the DCNR's map, meaning leaves are starting to change.

Fall is underway and Pennsylvania is ready to put on a show! After several periods of dryness during the growing season, much-needed summer/early fall rains helped stave off leaves dropping, keeping forest canopies green.



Cold nights, coupled with prevailing dry conditions… pic.twitter.com/UW5hI7hN0v — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) September 26, 2024

According to foresters, higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands, which stretch across Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, are showing the best color this week. The Laurel Highlands were voted as the No. 2 destination for fall foliage this year in a USA Today poll.

Leaf peepers are encouraged to visit the Blue Hole Division of Forbes State Forest or to take a drive in Somerset County, "where beautiful colors can be currently seen."

The mountains usually show peak color about two weeks earlier than the surrounding lowlands, the DCNR says.

The department releases a new fall foliage report every Thursday.