Watch CBS News
Local News

Manor Township police searching for 13-year-old believed to be in immediate danger

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Armstrong County are looking for a missing 13-year-old they believe to be in immediate danger. 

The Manor Township Police Department asked for help finding the teen, who was last seen in the area of the Armstrong Junior/Senior High School walking towards Kibuk motorcycles around 4 p.m. but hasn't been heard from since. 

kdka-haley-aka-cameron.png
(Photo: Manor Township Police Department/Facebook)

Police described the teen as 5-foot-3 and wearing baggy black pants and a black long-sleeved t-shirt with a black t-shirt overtop.

They said the teenager was reported to be "suicidal" and "in immediate physical danger." 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 6:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.