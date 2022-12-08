Manor Township police searching for 13-year-old believed to be in immediate danger

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Armstrong County are looking for a missing 13-year-old they believe to be in immediate danger.

The Manor Township Police Department asked for help finding the teen, who was last seen in the area of the Armstrong Junior/Senior High School walking towards Kibuk motorcycles around 4 p.m. but hasn't been heard from since.

(Photo: Manor Township Police Department/Facebook)

Police described the teen as 5-foot-3 and wearing baggy black pants and a black long-sleeved t-shirt with a black t-shirt overtop.

They said the teenager was reported to be "suicidal" and "in immediate physical danger."