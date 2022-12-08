Manor Township police searching for 13-year-old believed to be in immediate danger
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Armstrong County are looking for a missing 13-year-old they believe to be in immediate danger.
The Manor Township Police Department asked for help finding the teen, who was last seen in the area of the Armstrong Junior/Senior High School walking towards Kibuk motorcycles around 4 p.m. but hasn't been heard from since.
Police described the teen as 5-foot-3 and wearing baggy black pants and a black long-sleeved t-shirt with a black t-shirt overtop.
They said the teenager was reported to be "suicidal" and "in immediate physical danger."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.