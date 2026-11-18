The holidays will be here before we know it, so now is the time to do a quick temperature check on your finances.

According to financial experts, Americans' credit card balances are trending in the wrong direction, and that's why it's important to know that there are nonprofit credit counseling options to help dig you out of the hole.

"The credit card minimum payments are not nearly enough," said Ted Rossman with Money Management International. "The typical formula is 1% of the balance plus interest every month, so that's why it just lingers forever and ever, and all that interest mounts up."

This time of year, we're known to just swipe our credit cards and buy the wonderful gifts for the people we love, but "worrying about it next month" only works for so long.

Eventually, you find yourself in a hole. Getting out of that hole, however, doesn't have to be done alone.

Debt can hit people at any age, and for Alison Folk, it came in her mid-30s. First the house, then a wedding, and boom - she's drowning.

"It got to a certain point where everything was just spiraling out of control, and it felt really discouraging, because we had gone from such a good place, being like, 'Oh my gosh, yeah, we have a house, we got married, like, everything feels really good, like, we have enough money saved up,' to, 'no, we don't,'" she said.

Folk is far from alone.

Just this week, the latest New York Fed report revealed Americans' credit card balances have reached a record $1.29 trillion, up 67% from 2021.

Folk paid a call to Money Management International, a nonprofit counseling agency, when she had nearly $22,000 in credit card debt spread over seven accounts. She now finds herself on a several-year-long plan to chip away at it.

"Every month, making sure to update, and keep an eye on things, and have a real, tangible goal that I felt like I could have some control over and seeing how much has already been paid was just really encouraging; it felt really good, felt like I could breathe," she said.

On average, prices are up 30% since the pandemic, but hardly anyone has gotten the pay raise they need.

Ted Rossman with Money Management International said MMI just saw its highest monthly enrollment since March 2011.

"It's a practical debt," he said. "It's medical debt, it's car repairs, it's home repairs, gas, and groceries. It's not vacations and shopping sprees, but yeah, so many households are dealing with this increased cost of living that's really stacked up on them."

Rossman said people need to not panic, reach out early, and tackle debt with a plan.

"What's different about our approach is that we're not paying off debt with more debt," he explained. "We're not offering loans. We have these payment plans- these debt management plans that have an average interest rate around 7.7%, but it's not a loan. We actually make you close the cards in the plan; we work with you on a budget and help you pay it back over the next four or five years. That's really critical so that you don't go back to this place of debt accumulation."

Folk enrolled in a debt management plan and got her interest rates down, plus, she tapped into resources to better budget and stay money-aware.

Now, she's on track to pay it all off by next year.

"It'll feel really nice to just feel like I have more control again, and that I've built better habits for myself, and that I've set myself up with a resource that I know, if I ever find myself back in this situation again, that I can know that I will go back sooner rather than later," she said.

In conclusion, you're not alone if you're feeling the squeeze, and you don't need to be facing bankruptcy with creditors calling to reach out for help.

For more information on Money Management International, head to their website.