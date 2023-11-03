Watch CBS News
Man wanted on outstanding warrants taken into custody following early morning SWAT situation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after an early morning SWAT situation in East Allegheny. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning, police were called to an apartment building on Pressley Street due to a report of a man with outstanding warrants entering the building. 

The man also apparently made threats to apartment security that he was in possession of a firearm. 

Once the police arrived at the building, the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. SWAT was called to the scene and after a brief time, they were able to make contact with the man. 

Just after 5:30 a.m., he surrendered without incident. 

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

No one was hurt in the incident. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 7:09 AM EDT

