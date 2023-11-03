Man wanted on outstanding warrants taken into custody following early morning SWAT situation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after an early morning SWAT situation in East Allegheny.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning, police were called to an apartment building on Pressley Street due to a report of a man with outstanding warrants entering the building.

The man also apparently made threats to apartment security that he was in possession of a firearm.

Once the police arrived at the building, the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. SWAT was called to the scene and after a brief time, they were able to make contact with the man.

Just after 5:30 a.m., he surrendered without incident.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

No one was hurt in the incident.