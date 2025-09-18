Man wanted after allegedly stealing motorcycle at gunpoint during sale in Indiana County

State police in Indiana County are looking for a man accused of stealing a motorcycle at gunpoint.

Police said they were called to a home on Indiana Road in the borough of Creekside shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers said they talked to a man who told them his Harley-Davidson Fat Boy was stolen during a potential sale to 39-year-old Jacob Penrose.

Police said the victim told them that Penrose, who had been sitting on the motorcycle, pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and drove off.

Troopers said the victim got into his car and followed Penrose to the area of Old Route 56 Highway West and West Lebanon Road in Armstrong Township before losing sight of him.

While canvassing the area, police said they found the stolen bike on a hillside along West Lebanon Road. They also found a revolver that the victim said he'd seen Penrose drop from the bike. It was unloaded, police said.

Police said they brought in their aviation patrol unit as well as a K-9 tracking team, but after an "extensive search," they weren't able to find Penrose.

Penrose is wanted on several charges, including felony counts of robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking. He's described as 6-foot-3, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he also has tattoos on the front of his neck. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.