Man wanted for 2021 deadly shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar taken into custody
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who has been wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood from the spring of 2021 has been arrested.
Pittsburgh Police say that 34-year-old Riyad Christian was arrested in Carrick on Monday afternoon.
In November, an arrest warrant was issued for Christian in connection with the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Donangelo Castapheny that took place on April 13, 2021.
Christian is facing criminal homicide charges along with criminal conspiracy, robbery, corruption of a minor, and weapons charges.
His younger brother, Hanif Green, is also facing homicide charges in connection with the shooting.
Christian is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is currently awaiting arraignment.
