Crime

Man wanted in connection with Clarion County theft

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a theft in Clarion County.

Police say the man approached the victim outside the Walmart in Monroe Township and told them there was a tack in his tire.

When the person got out to look, another man went into the car and stole the victim's wallet. The two men then used the victim's ATM card to withdraw $1,000, police said. 

Anyone with information can call the state police at 814-226-171.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 9:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

