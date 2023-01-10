Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife.

Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

North Fayette Township police are looking for John Diamon III, who is wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. (Photo provided by North Fayette Township police)

Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.

Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said.

He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911.