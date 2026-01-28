Wanted man in Pittsburgh area tries to evade police by walking on frozen Allegheny River

A wanted man tried to evade police in the Pittsburgh area by walking on the frozen Allegheny River on Wednesday, officials said.

The police search for the man that spanned several miles along the river came to an end around 4 p.m. Video of the incident showed the man walking along the frozen river as police officers watched. The man eluded officers for hours before being taken into custody.

A wanted man tried to evade police in the Pittsburgh area by walking on the frozen Allegheny River on Jan. 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to Highland Drive for a report of a man trespassing on the former VA site around 1 p.m. Officials said officers found the man, who fled the scene. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was tracked to Allegheny River Boulevard, where he walked onto the frozen river.

Police officers from several agencies, including Pittsburgh, Verona and Oakmont, tracked the suspect as he walked on the ice. At times, officers used a megaphone to advise the man to turn himself in since he refused to surrender.

The chase ended near the 2600 block of Freeport Road in Harmar Township, officials said. First responders took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Swift Water Rescue tracked him for miles because officials were worried he would fall through the ice.

No other information was released by law enforcement on Wednesday evening. Who the man is or why he was wanted was not immediately released. Charges are expected, officials said.