Man accused of causing $5,000 worth of damage to Washington County church

An Ohio man is facing felony charges out of Washington County after police said he vandalized a local church.

Witnesses told KDKA they saw Stewart Harbin on Wednesday throwing rocks at St. Patrick's Church on West Pike Street. Canonsburg police said Harbin allegedly hit the St. Patrick's statue outside of the church before taking off on foot.

The next day, police said Harbin returned. A witness and local police officer told KDKA-TV he recognized Harbin from the day before and saw him throwing rocks again at the church.

Police said Harbin hit and broke a stained glass window.

The witness told KDKA-TV that he chased after Harbin while another person called 911.

Police arrived and took Harbin into custody. Officers said Harbin admitted to vandalizing the church and claimed he was defending himself.

According to police paperwork, Harbin caused over $5,000 worth of damage.

KDKA-TV reached out to St. Patrick's Church and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh for comment but didn't hear back by airtime.

Harbin is behind bars at the Washington County Jail facing a felony institutional vandalism charge.