Man dies at the hospital after being trapped underneath vehicle in Fayette County

A man died in Fayette County after he became trapped under his vehicle in the driveway of his home.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to the home in Uniontown for a report of a man who had been run over by a vehicle.

Once troopers arrived at the home, they learned that a man had become trapped beneath the front tire of his vehicle.

The investigation found that the man pulled into his driveway, did not put the car in park, exited the vehicle, and as it began to drift backward, the open driver's side door pulled him to the ground, and he became pinned under the front tire.

Family members and a passerby were able to get him out from underneath the car prior to troopers arriving on the scene.

The man was taken to Uniontown Hospital, where he ulitmately died from his injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death, which, as of Saturday morning, is being classified as an accidental death.