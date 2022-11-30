Man accused of hiding camera in bathroom at the Frick Pittsburgh to face more charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom at the Frick Pittsburgh may be facing more charges.

Todd Bueschen was supposed to have a hearing on Wednesday but it was postponed as prosecutors plan to add additional charges to the dozens he already faces.

"My understanding is they're going to be amending to add some additional charges based on additional locations or additional victims in this matter," said attorney David Shrager.

Bueschen is accused of videotaping several hundred men, women and children in a uni-sex restroom at the Frick Pittsburgh. When police searched his home, they said they found laptops and cameras with more photos.

He's already facing 20 counts of child pornography and 70 counts of invasion of privacy.