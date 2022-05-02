Watch CBS News

Man facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly threatening neighbor with knife

Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County man is accused of threatening his neighbor with a butcher knife. 

Donte Valentino from the borough of California is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he went to his neighbor's house, forced his way in, grabbed the victim by the collar and threatened him.  

The victim told police Valentino tried to stab him with the knife multiple times. He told police he feared for his life. 

Valentino is also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary and criminal trespass. 

