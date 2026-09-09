Man charged with leaving threatening message for Shapiro's office

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police said he called Gov. Josh Shapiro's office and threatened to "destroy the Commonwealth."

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation began after a threatening voicemail was left shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the governor's office. Staff members reported the message to state police's Political Violence Threat Unit.

In the message, police said the caller identified himself as "reactivated army intelligence" whose mission was to "destroy the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to make sure any residents that are within the state get executed." Troopers said the caller mentioned Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

After an investigation, police said 38-year-old Theodore David Knott III from Roaring Spring Township, Blair County, was identified as the caller.

Charges of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct were filed against Knott in Dauphin County. Police said Knott was arrested at his home in Blair County and taken to Dauphin County for arraignment. He was booked in the Dauphin County Prison and later posted bail on Sept. 5, state police said.