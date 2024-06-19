Man taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back late on Tuesday night in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, they were called to the 800 block of Rebecca Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation has found that the victim, along with another person, were walking along Rebecca Avenue when the suspect began shooting at them.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.