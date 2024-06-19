Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back in Wilkinsburg

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back late on Tuesday night in Wilkinsburg. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, they were called to the 800 block of Rebecca Avenue for reports of a shooting. 

Once they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the back. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Preliminary investigation has found that the victim, along with another person, were walking along Rebecca Avenue when the suspect began shooting at them. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 7:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.