Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Wilkinsburg

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County Police were called to the area of Chalfant Street and Collins road just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Department detectives are investigating.

They're asking anyone with information to call them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on August 14, 2022 / 11:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.