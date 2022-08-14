Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County Police were called to the area of Chalfant Street and Collins road just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Department detectives are investigating.

They're asking anyone with information to call them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

