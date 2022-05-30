Watch CBS News
Man surrenders to police after barricading himself in Garfield home with children inside

By Heather Lang, Jessica Guay

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police and SWAT officers have a man in custody after surrounding a home in Garfield on Monday morning.

The incident started around 10 a.m. on Cornwall Street and North Atlantic Avenue. Officers were initially called for a man in crisis who was armed and in a home with children.

The man barricaded himself inside the home with the kids still inside, a Pittsburgh police public information officer said. 

Officers were able to get the children out of the home, police said.

The man was threatening to harm himself, but after speaking with officers, he surrendered peacefully, police said.

 
Police have not yet said what prompted the incident.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

