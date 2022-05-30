Man surrenders to police after barricading himself in Garfield home with children inside
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police and SWAT officers have a man in custody after surrounding a home in Garfield on Monday morning.
The incident started around 10 a.m. on Cornwall Street and North Atlantic Avenue. Officers were initially called for a man in crisis who was armed and in a home with children.
The man barricaded himself inside the home with the kids still inside, a Pittsburgh police public information officer said.
Officers were able to get the children out of the home, police said.
The man was threatening to harm himself, but after speaking with officers, he surrendered peacefully, police said.
Police have not yet said what prompted the incident.
