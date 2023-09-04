Watch CBS News
Man stabbed on Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Mt. Washington on Monday morning. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found a man with stab wounds to his arm and abdominal area after they were called to the 100 block of Pasadena Street just before 9 a.m. 

The victim was conscious when units arrived, public safety said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable. 

Police said a woman fled the scene. 

The mobile crime unit processed evidence and detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating, public safety said. 

September 4, 2023

