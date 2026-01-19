Man stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

A man was stabbed in the neck early Monday morning in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that Pittsburgh Police officers from Zone 1 were called just before 5:30 a.m. to the area of Mount Pleasant Road for a reported stabbing.

When officers arriving at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers helped the man until medics arrived at the scene and officials said the man was taken to an area hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the man who was stabbed got into an argument with another man inside a home before the stabbing took place.

Officials said one man was taken into custody and charges are expected to be filed in connection with the stabbing.