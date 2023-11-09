Man stabbed by another man during fight inside Wilkins Twp. Shop 'n Save

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times by another man during a fight while inside the Shop 'n Save grocery store in Wilkins Township.

Police say the fight and stabbing took place just before 8 p.m. at the store along William Penn Highway.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

When officers arrived at the store following a 911 call, they found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say that the suspect, a 41-year-old man, was taken into custody by Wilkins Township Police officers.

The two men knew one another, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the fight.

Police say detectives are working with the DA's Office to determine if charges will be filed.