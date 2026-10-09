Man shot by Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were serving warrant

A man was shot early Friday morning in the city of Washington by Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were serving a warrant.

Washington mayor JoJo Burgess said his 22-year-old cousin was shot by Pennsylvania State Police troopers at a home along Oak Street.

At this point, troopers haven't said what happened or why they were there serving a warrant.

Mayor Burgess said that his cousin is deaf with mental and physical disabilities and has had interactions with police before, but nothing to this degree.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed troopers collecting evidence, taking photos and going in and out of the home.

According to Burgess, there are several questions the family wants answers to about why this happened and why it ended with law enforcement shooting his cousin.

"From what I've heard, I'm hoping there is a thorough investigation," Burgess said. "This isn't the first time there were operations with this individual. nothing like this has ever happened before. this is a person that is not even able to leave the house, so for this to be the outcome, there's a lot of questions that need to be answered very quickly."

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police has not responded to inquiries seeking more information.