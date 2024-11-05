Man fatally shot in Natrona Heights

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Natrona Heights on Tuesday.

Allegheny County police said first responders were called to Park Avenue for a shooting shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said first responders found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name hasn't been released.

In an update, police said detectives "have identified everyone involved in this incident" but didn't elaborate. Once the investigation is complete, police said they'll send the results to the district attorney's office for a decision on charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.