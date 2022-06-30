Man shot multiple times in North Braddock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times in North Braddock on Wednesday night.
County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Cliff Street around 9:30 p.m. First responders found a man who was shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects.
Police are investigating.
