Man shot multiple times in North Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times in North Braddock on Wednesday night.

County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Cliff Street around 9:30 p.m. First responders found a man who was shot multiple times. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on June 29, 2022 / 11:28 PM

