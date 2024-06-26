Man shot multiple times, critically injured in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was critically injured after being shot multiple times late Tuesday night in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. along Apricot Alley.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.