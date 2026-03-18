Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

A man was found shot to death in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said there was a ShotSpotter alert for six rounds around 2:30 p.m. on Fenway Alley, right behind California Avenue. When first responders got there, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was found shot to death on Fenway Alley in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on March 18, 2026. (Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz called the investigation "active and ongoing" and said no suspects have been immediately identified.

"This investigation is really in its infancy at this time," Cruz said.

The Crime Scene Unit processed evidence, and Cruz said detectives are going door to door looking for information.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.