Man shot, killed in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has died after being shot multiple times overnight in Duquesne.

Allegheny County Police say that dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Grant Street just after midnight. 

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are now investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 1:52 AM

