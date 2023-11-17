Watch CBS News
Man shot in the leg in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood. 

Police were called to the scene at Sheffield and Fontella Streets around 9:30 a.m. this morning. 

They were called there after being alerted to a shotspotter that recognized six shots had been fired. 

"Officers arrived quickly on the scene to find one male victim shot in the leg two times," said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Stephanie Labella. "Medics arrived on the scene and transported [the victim] to a hospital. He is in stable condition and is cooperating with the investigation." 

Sgt. Labella added that the shooter is believed to be a man in his 30s who ran from the scene - a description was not given. 

It's not known what prompted the shooting. 

First published on November 17, 2023 / 11:01 AM EST

