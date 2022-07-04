Watch CBS News
Man shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head.

Pittsburgh Police responded to Eckert Street around 4:30 on Monday morning in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Public Safety officials tell KDKA that a man was sitting in a car when someone opened fire, striking him in the head. 

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition

First published on July 4, 2022 / 5:36 AM

