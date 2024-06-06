Watch CBS News
Man shot in the chest in Stowe Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating Stowe Township shooting
Police investigating Stowe Township shooting 00:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken into the hospital following a shooting in Stowe Township on Wednesday evening. 

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. along Hemlock Drive.

Police say that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

kdka-stowe-township-hemlock-drive-shooting.png
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Stowe Township on Wednesday evening.  KDKA

The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

First published on June 6, 2024 / 2:21 AM EDT

