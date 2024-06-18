Man shot in the chest in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest on Monday evening in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Park Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

KDKA

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous.