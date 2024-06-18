Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in the chest in Harrison Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man injured in Harrison Township shooting
Man injured in Harrison Township shooting 00:13

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest on Monday evening in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Park Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

8e595068c22e45541f867e1b10c2174b.jpg
KDKA

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 12:21 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.