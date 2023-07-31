Man shot in Beltzhoover

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Beltzhoover.

Pittsburgh police said officers found the 21-year-old shot in the foot while responding to a 911 call and two ShotSpotter alerts for 24 rounds on Industry Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives with Pittsburgh police's Violent Crime Unit are investigating.