Man shot in Beltzhoover

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Beltzhoover. 

Pittsburgh police said officers found the 21-year-old shot in the foot while responding to a 911 call and two ShotSpotter alerts for 24 rounds on Industry Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. 

No arrests have been made. 

Detectives with Pittsburgh police's Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 2:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

