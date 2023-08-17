Watch CBS News
Man seriously injured in Beechview shooting

By Lauren Linder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is in extremely grave condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. 

Police said the man in his early 20s was injured in a shooting near Beechview and Broadway avenues around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

kdka-beechview-avenue-shooting.png
A man is in extremely grave condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood near Beechview Avenue and Broadway Avenue on Aug. 17, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA)

The shooter stayed at the scene and surrendered to detectives, who took him to headquarters for questioning, police said. His name wasn't released. 

Police had two witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood. People said they heard multiple shots.

