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Man found shot to death inside of Pittsburgh area home, county police investigating

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man is dead, and a woman was detained after an early morning shooting in Duquesne. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., county dispatch was alerted to a possible shooting in the 100 block of South 6th Street. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a home who had been shot in the head. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said they detained a woman, but no charges have been announced. 

County police are investigating, and they're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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