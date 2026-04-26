Man found shot to death inside of Pittsburgh area home, county police investigating

A man is dead, and a woman was detained after an early morning shooting in Duquesne.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., county dispatch was alerted to a possible shooting in the 100 block of South 6th Street.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a home who had been shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they detained a woman, but no charges have been announced.

County police are investigating, and they're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.