Man found shot to death inside of Pittsburgh area home, county police investigating
A man is dead, and a woman was detained after an early morning shooting in Duquesne.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., county dispatch was alerted to a possible shooting in the 100 block of South 6th Street.
Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a home who had been shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they detained a woman, but no charges have been announced.
County police are investigating, and they're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.