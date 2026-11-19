A man will spend at least five years in prison after a 13-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the Ohio River in West Virginia last year.

In the summer of 2025, Joshua Lockerbie and Ashley Shelton took six kids ranging in age from 4 to 13 to swim in the Ohio River near Weirton, despite the fact that there were no floaties and the water levels were too high.

One of the children, 13-year-old Reese Hanshaw of Burgettstown, got swept up in the current. One of the people police say is to blame, Joshua Lockerbie, has been sentenced after admitting to the role he played. He will spend five to 25 years in prison.

On June 30, police say it rained heavily, and the water levels were high. However, the couple took six children in total to swim there, knowing they weren't strong swimmers.

Investigators say it was even raining while they were in the water. The 13-year-old got swept away by the river's strong current and drowned.

"One of our officers swam out to retrieve her from the water, then they performed life-saving measures on the shore and ended up getting her to the hospital, where she shortly later succumbed," said Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush when KDKA talked to him in 2025.

"You have to be responsible," he continued. "You have to know the limitations of the people that you're with if you are letting juveniles do these types of things."