Man gets 10 to 25 years after pleading guilty to killing woman outside McKees Rocks club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to third degree murder in the death of a woman outside a night club in McKees Rocks.

In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said all other charges were dropped against Jerrel Ingram.

Twenty-two-year-old Madison Gilroy was shot and killed outside the Diamonds Night Club in McKees Rocks in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2020.

Police said surveillance video showed an SUV outside the club when the driver, who investigators believed was Ingram, began shooting. Two security officers were also hit. After Ingram began shooting, a witness told police a security officer returned fire.

Police found Gilroy dead on the sidewalk, shot once in the back.