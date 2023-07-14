Man recovering after stabbing in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in Stowe Township.

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, around 11 p.m. on Thursday night, they were alerted to the stabbing on Pleasant Ridge Road.

Once they arrived in the 600 block, they found a 46-year-old man who had been stabbed in the hand and face.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

No suspects have been named.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details