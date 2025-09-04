Watch CBS News
Crime

Pittsburgh-area man charged with punching bride in face at wedding after being "cut off" from alcohol, police say

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A Mercer County, Pennsylvania, man is accused of punching a bride in the face at her wedding last week. 

John Cianci is facing a list of charges in connection with the attack during the wedding on Aug. 29 in Butler County. 

According to the criminal complaint, Cianci was a guest at a wedding at The Woods at Eisler Farms in Connoquenessing Township and became "extremely angry and violent" after he was "cut off" from alcohol. He later punched the bride in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. The Sharpsville man hit the bride with a "round house" style punch, the criminal complaint says. 

Cianci punched three other people who tried to subdue him after punching the bride, and he was "extremely irate," according to the criminal complaint, which added that his actions caused injuries to the victims, as well as "public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm" to the victims and those in attendance. 

Cianci was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, harassment - subject other to physical contact, and public drunkenness.   

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue