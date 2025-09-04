Pittsburgh-area man charged with punching bride in face at wedding after being "cut off" from alcohol, police say

A Mercer County, Pennsylvania, man is accused of punching a bride in the face at her wedding last week.

John Cianci is facing a list of charges in connection with the attack during the wedding on Aug. 29 in Butler County.

According to the criminal complaint, Cianci was a guest at a wedding at The Woods at Eisler Farms in Connoquenessing Township and became "extremely angry and violent" after he was "cut off" from alcohol. He later punched the bride in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to the criminal complaint. The Sharpsville man hit the bride with a "round house" style punch, the criminal complaint says.

Cianci punched three other people who tried to subdue him after punching the bride, and he was "extremely irate," according to the criminal complaint, which added that his actions caused injuries to the victims, as well as "public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm" to the victims and those in attendance.

Cianci was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, harassment - subject other to physical contact, and public drunkenness.